Comic Book Movie Stars Who Have Worked In Shreveport

Get our free mobile app

Comic book movies are some of the biggest movies we see every year. From Marvel's MCU to the Zack Snyder universe in the DC Comics world, to independent comic books getting a shot on the big screen. We have seen a ton of massive comic book films over the last two decades.

In Shreveport, there was a rush of filming that took place over roughly the same time period. So it would make sense that a lot of the movies being filmed in our area would feature the faces we would end up seeing in some of those massive comic book movies.

Now even though a lot of comic book movies haven't filmed in the Shreveport area, there have been a lot of stars who have worked locally that have found success in comic book movies. So we thought we'd go through and compile all of the stars who have both worked in Shreveport, and have ben in comic book productions.

So we cross-referenced the lists, and found all of those actors and actresses who have both filmed in Shreveport (or the Shreveport area), according to IMDB, and that have appeared in comic book works as well...