16 Key Comic Books About Louisiana People And Places

In 2021, the state of Louisiana really made an impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With Monica Rambeau (Louisiana native in the MCU and Marvel comics) gaining her powers in the Disney+ show Wandavision, then Sam Wilson (Louisiana native in the MCU) showing us his Louisiana home and heritage, before taking over as Captain America in the MCU, Louisiana took center stage.

But Louisiana got some love from movies in the DC Comics world this year as well. Because the Suicide Squad returned with a new movie, and once again the team of villains-turned-heroes reside in Terrebonne Parish.

Not to mention the on-going rumors that Louisiana born (fictional biography) characters like Daisy Johnson and Gambit are going to soon debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the hopes online that Swamp Thing will be allowed to return to TV. Louisiana could take an even bigger role, in both Marvel and DC Comics, soon.

So comic book fans in the state have a lot to be excited about.

Which made me start to think about all the great comic books that fans in Louisiana could start collecting for some "state pride". After thinking about it for a few days, we put together a list of "key issues" that relate to Louisiana that fans could start looking for.

Now this isn't a "definitive" list, there are definitely other books with Louisiana ties that you should consider. But this is a fun starting point.

However you should be warned...there are pricey books here. Some books that most collectors will never own, let alone even SEE in person. So don't take this list as a "must own all to complete" idea either. This is just a fun spot to start the conversation.

