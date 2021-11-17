Saints Announce Brees Will Be Honored During Thanksgiving Game

The New Orleans Saints official Twitter account announced on Wednesday that they would be honoring Drew Brees, their legendary Super Bowl winning quarterback, during halftime of their Thanksgiving Day week 12 matchup at home against the Buffalo Bills.

If the announcement video is any indication of how the ceremony will go, it will be a memorable one for New Orleans fans.

In just 100 seconds, the Saints showed video footage of the some of the 15 seasons he spent with the team and city, including him signing with the Saints, hoisting the Lombardi trophy, and breaking the all-time passing yards record.

It also had footage of him looking back as he exited the Superdome field for the final time as a player following last season's loss in the NFC Divisional Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For many Saints fans, not being able to be in the crowd to send one last "thank you" to the best quarterback in franchise history due to crowd capacity limitations was a bitter pill to swallow. Hopefully, this will rectify that and offer them that opportunity.

Here's the announcement video thanking the legendary number nine in black and gold.

For those that got goosebumps or even shed tears like many Saints fans on Twitter have announced, the official ceremony video will most likely be even better.

Saints podcaster for BootKreweMedia, Chris Rosvoglou mentioned how Brees didn't get the send-off that he deserved because of Covid.

Hopefully, the Saints fans that make it to the Superdome will experience an unforgettable celebration of their beloved former quarterback. Both he and the fans will deserve it.

According to Saints broadcaster Erin Summers, Brees will be on the call of the game for NBC, and every fan in attendance will get a rally towel that says "Thank you Drew" on it.

There's an assumption among fans that the Saints may retire Brees' number nine during the ceremony, and, if that were to be the case, he would certainly deserve it. The team has not yet announced any kind of number retirement, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculation.

What are your favorite memories of the best quarterback in New Orleans history? Do you hope the franchise retires his number at halftime of the Thanksgiving game?

