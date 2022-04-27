New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis eluded specific questioning about the NFL Draft but did note one way the draft process has changed without Sean Payton.

While it's quieter without Payton, Loomis admits the process hasn't changed much outside of the noise level.

Loomis met with the media on the eve of the first round of the NFL Draft, answering some questions, and evading others.

Could the Saints draft a quarterback?

"We spend a lot of time on the quarterback position, and every position each year," said Loomis. "But I will say that depending on your need, you do spend a little more time on (evaluating) those positions."

What motivated the Saints to make a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in order to acquire two 1st round picks in this year's draft?

"An opportunity to get another good player a year ahead of time for a value that we like," explained Loomis. It was a line he repeated several times during the press conference.

Loomis spoke mostly in generalities, and I don't blame him.

Any GM in the NFL wants to keep their cards close, not revealing what the team is considering entering a draft.

The Saints currently own the 16th and 19th picks in the 1st round, the 49th pick in the 2nd round, the 98th pick in the 3rd round, the 120th pick in the 4th round, the 161st pick in the 5th round, and the 194th pick in the 6th round of this year's draft.

Every #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick of the 21st Century

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

Players With Louisiana Ties Who Played in the 2022 NFC/AFC Championship Games