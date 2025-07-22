The New Orleans Saints are turning back the clock with the official reveal of their new gold alternate jerseys for the 2025 NFL season. The new look marks the first time the Saints have worn gold jerseys since a single-game appearance in 2002 during the Aaron Brooks era.

The updated uniforms were teased last week in a cryptic video showing veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan carrying a glowing gold duffel bag.

That tease has now paid off with a uniform that puts a modern twist on a throwback classic.

A Throwback Look with Modern Flair

The new jerseys feature a muted gold tone paired with black pants and the recently introduced black alternate helmets. Reactions to the new look have been mixed, with some fans excited to see the 2000s-inspired set back in action, while others are critiquing the jersey’s shade of gold, ummm, or lack thereof?

One fan said it looked like “the walls in my house,” while another compared it to “honey mustard.” On the flip side, others praised the drop as “fresh as hell” and “about time.”

“Been playing with this in Madden. 2002 jersey, home pants, alt helmet — fire,” said fan Brady Maricle.

“Wear whatever we want, still don’t have a QB,” added Jeremy Lopez, summing up the more skeptical outlook.

A Fresh Look, but Questions Remain

The Saints are no strangers to bold uniform moves. Over the last few seasons, they’ve added black helmets, white-on-white Color Rush kits, and gold-trimmed throwbacks. However, this gold alternate may be part of a larger branding shift under new leadership as the team looks to energize the fanbase amid roster uncertainty, especially at quarterback.

While some fans hope this means a permanent switch to the throwbacks or even a redesigned primary, others want to keep it simple: just win games.

“Let them have fun playing dress up,” one commenter wrote. “I don’t care what the unis look like as long as they win.”

Would you rock the new gold jerseys or leave them in the early 2000s? Let us know in the comments.