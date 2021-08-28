Like so many in Louisiana along the gulf coast, the New Orleans Saints have relocated as Hurricane Ida approaches.

The Cowboys have opened their doors to the Saints so that they can continue to prepare for the upcoming season, which is just weeks away.

New Orleans was scheduled to play their final pre-season game this weekend in The Superdome, but the game was canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Ida.

The Saints are scheduled to open up their 2021-22 season in the Ceasar's Superdome on September 12th against the Green Bay Packers.