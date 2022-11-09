Saints Sign Former Sun Belt Running Back Derrick Gore

With running back Mark Ingram sidelines due to injury, and with former running backs Latavius Murray and Tony Jones Jr. scooped up off the Saints practice squad and waivers earlier this season, New Orleans is currently thin at running back.

They brought in several free-agent running backs for tryouts yesterday, electing to sign one in Derrick Gore.

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1590134078996627461

Gore won a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2015, played two seasons with the Tide, then transferred to ULM, leading the Warhawks in rushing yards in 2017 and 2018.

After bouncing off a few practice squads in 2019 and 2020, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2021, eventually signed to the active roster, and was a key member of the offense in the second half of the season and in the playoffs.

https://twitter.com/MitchSummersTV/status/1477710541363810304

Gore fractured his thumb during 2022 training camp and was subsequently released.

Derrick Gore Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images loading...

Will he be able to make a similar impact in New Orleans that he did in Kansas City last season?

Time will tell, but he'll certainly have his opportunities.

