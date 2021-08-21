Saints Sign Kicker Aldrick Rosas, Safety Jeff Heath

The New Orleans Saints finally have signed a kicker. The team announced the addition of free-agent kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas, a 2018 pro-bowler, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he sat through a four-game suspension. He would go on to hit 72% of his field goals on the season.

The 26-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Giants. His best season came in 2018 when he hit 32 of 33 field goals en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Later in the day on Friday, the Saints announced the signing of veteran safety Jeff Heath.

The long-time Dallas Cowboy spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders where he led the team with three interceptions. He also had 37 total tackles on the year.

With the addition of Heath, the team is hoping to bolster the bottom half of the safety depth chart. It could also give some flexibility for PJ Williams to play cornerback if needed.

Both Marcus Williams and PJ Williams were nursing injuries last week, so this move allows Heath to come in and compete for a roster spot.

The 30-year-old Heath spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before his lone season last year with Las Vegas. For his career, he has 383 tackles to go along with 11 interceptions.

To make room on the roster for the two moves, the Saints cut tight end Josh Pederson and sent wide receiver Tommy Lee Lewis the injured reserve.