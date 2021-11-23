In desperate need of help at wide receiver, the New Orleans Saints signed 2019 AAC Offensive Player of the Year Malcolm Brown today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Perry played quarterback at Navy, setting the NCAA record in 2019 for most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback in a season (2,017).

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Selected in the 7th round of the 2020 draft by the Miami Dolphins, he made the roster, catching 9 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

He signed with the New England Patriots after Miami released him ahead of the 2021 season opener.

Perry suffered a foot injury, landing on New England's injured reserve, before being waived from IR a few weeks ago.

While Perry's contract with the Saints is only for the practice squad, teams are allowed two call-ups on gameday of practice squad players.

As Rapoport suggests, expect to see Perry on the field for New Orleans soon, whether it be as a gameday call-up, or a full-time promotion to the active roster.

Teams are only allowed to call up a practice squad player to the active roster on gameday twice a season.

Following that, a player must be on the active 53 man roster to be eligible to play on gameday.

