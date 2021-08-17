Saints Signing Former First Round Pick Kevin White

The New Orleans Saints are bringing yet another new face into training camp as reports are the team is signing wide receiver Kevin White.

The 2015 first-round pick of the Chicago Bears worked out in a group today and was reportedly signed sometime this afternoon.

White has never lived up to his high draft status (#7 overall).

He missed all of his rookie season with a stress fracture in his shin. Then, after playing the first four games in the 2016 season, he was placed on the injured reserve with a fractured fibula in his left leg.

White was a starter in the Bears' 2017 season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he fractured his left shoulder blade in the game and was done for the year yet again.

He would play one more season for the Bears but his fifth-year option wasn't picked up.

Since then he's either been out of the league or mostly on practice squads for multiple teams. In 2020, he did make the active roster for three games for the San Francisco 49ers, but didn't register a catch.

For his career, White has 25 receptions for 285 yards and no touchdowns.

Camp body or a resurrection project?