Salt Bae Embarrasses Himself at the World Cup (Video)

Restauranteur, social media influencer, and butcher Nusret Gökçe better known as Salt Bae is known for creating extravagant steak meals with his trademark salt sprinkle. Well, Salt Bae straight-up embarrassed himself at the World Cup. After Argentina won Salt Bae was seen inserting himself in the players' celebration and even breaking the rule of touching the trophy.

It's one thing to be a fan but then there's just looking like a crazy fanboy or groupie. But Salt Bae wasn't finished until he met with the GOAT Lionel Messi. Messi tried his hardest to avoid Salt Bae. But the opportunity for internet fame or clout was too high that Salt Bae wasn't going to be stopped.

The audacity of Salt Bae to think he just forcefully grab Messi to take a picture with him in the biggest moment of his life. The amount of internal confidence had to be through the roof for Salt Bae at that moment. The whole scene just gives off slimy in the worst way. And you know the internet had to have a laugh at Salt Bae.

Social Media's Reaction To Salt Bae's Clout Chasing Post World Cup

The only advice I can give is if you find yourself in a situation like Salt Bae don't embarrass yourself with crazy fanboy behavior.