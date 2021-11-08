Sammy Kershaw To Headline ‘Christmas Under The Oaks’ In Sulphur

The holiday season is upon us and many events are starting to release their schedule of events. One of the most popular events of the season in Southwest Louisiana is Christmas Under The Oaks in Sulphur, Louisiana.

This family-friendly event happens every year in Sulphur at The Grove at Heritage Square located at 1211 Ruth Street.

This year's event is slated for Saturday, December 4th, and events get started with a Christmas parade in the city of Sulphur at 11:00 am and goes until 12:00 pm. The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Sulphur

Then Christmas Under The Oaks is a two-day event going on Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th from 7:00 pm and runs until 10:00 pm.

Sammy Kershaw (Getty Images)

On Saturday, December 4th, country music icon and Kaplan, Louisiana native Sammy Kershaw will be playing live in concert at Heritage Square.

You can see Sammy Kershaw for Free at this great event and hear all of his big hits. Get ready to sing along as Sammy performs his hits like Don't Go Near The Water, Queen of My Double Wide Trailer, She Don't Know She's Beautiful, Yard Sale, Oklahoma, and Third Rate Romance.

Both days, the event will have carnival rides, shopping, food trucks, and a 100% chance of snow as Christmas Under The Oaks provides snow during the event.

Christmas Under The Oaks is presented by the city of Sulphur so mark your calendars for this family fun free event coming soon to Southwest Louisiana.