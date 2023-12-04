Texas Pedestrian Dies After Geting Struck by a Dump Truck on Interstate 10 West of Crowley, Louisiana

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a passenger-turned-pedestrian from San Benito, Texas, died following an altercation with the driver and after getting hit twice by vehicles traveling on Interstate 10 west of Crowley near mile marker 79.

Investigators say troopers responded to the scene shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Monday to find the body of 44-year-old David Valladares, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office. According to detectives, the deceased and the driver were headed westbound on the interstate when an altercation that began inside the vehicle led to a second altercation after they got out of the vehicle. It was then that Valladares was struck first by a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am while in the middle of the right westbound lane. Then, after impact, Valladares was struck a second time by a 2006 Peterbilt dump truck.

Breath samples submitted by the drivers of the Pontiac and the dump truck indicated no alcohol present and displayed no sign of impairment.

Authorities continue to investigate.

53 people have died in 48 fatal crashes investigated by Troop I since 2023.