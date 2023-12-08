Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - LUS Fiber has activated the Santa Hotline for 2023, and parents and children from Lafayette and south Louisiana can give the Jolly Ole Christmas Elf a ring. The line will be open until December 31, 2023, just in case you need him after the big day.

The broadband provider is making the fun opportunity available for the second year in a row. LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche says the response was overwhelming:

When we launched our Santa Hotline last year, it was an even bigger success than we had imagined – and we are thrilled to offer it again this year so that LUS Fiber can help families celebrate the magic of the holiday season.

The adorable answer from Father Christmas opens with jingling bells and the signature "Ho Ho Ho!" In the roughly 90 second message, he explains how he's preparing to make his trek around the globe to deliver presents to good boys and girls. Santa says he's busy in his workshop making toys and eating enough cookies to keep up his strength for the task ahead.

The call offers more than just a fun way to hear Santa's voice. Callers have three options:

Children can leave a message for him sharing what they’d like for Christmas. Callers can leave a message for Santa’s reindeer. Parents have the opportunity to help Santa with his naughty and nice list, sharing how their children behaved throughout the year.

The Santa Hotline number is 337-534-GIFT (337-534-4438).

If you and your kids want to make sure Santa knows what to leave around the tree, you can also visit him in person at several locations around Acadiana.

Noel Acadien Au Village-- You'll find Santa in the pavilion each night at Acadian Village. Bring the family to enjoy all the lights and fun at Lafayette's most traditional holiday event.

12 Yards of Christmas-- This is your opportunity to follow a prepared map of the home decorated for Christmas. The route ends at One Church and a visit with Santa himself.

Youngsville Santa-- You'll find a statue of Father Christmas sitting outside the Youngsville Municipal Complex. Encourage the children to make their list to deliver. They will magically arrive at the North Pole so Santa knows just what they'd like for Christmas.

Santa on the Swamp-- What a south Louisiana way to spend time with Santa and deliver your list in person! Enjoy a boat ride during which Santa will read "The Cajun Night Before Christmas."

Merry Christmas!

Seven Unique Ways To Talk To Santa For Your Christmas List