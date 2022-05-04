Save The Date: Ben Terry Benefit & Concert Set For June 4 In Lake Charles

Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles, we need your support for such a great cause. A committee has been formed called 'The Friends of Ben Terry' and is currently working on a big benefit.

The benefit will be held on Saturday, June 4th inside the Burton Coliseum located on the corner of Gulf Highway and Gauthier Road in South Lake Charles.

The benefit is for our good buddy Ben Terry who is one of our great meteorologists on our local television KPLC TV. Ben was treated and had surgeries for a tumor last year for Colon Cancer and was deemed cancer-free. It looked like Ben was in the clear after going through all of that but unfortunately, his cancer has come back more aggressively now.

Recently they found two more tumors and he is currently undergoing chemo once again. Even though he is going through all of this, he still is going on TV and still serving the area with the weather reports. Wow.

He is currently undergoing more treatments which are really intense and he doesn't even know what the outcome will be. This is why we need to get behind the man who has stood by us through the years.

Ben Terry has been in the Southwest Louisiana area for many years now and has guided SWLA through some of the worst historic weather events! He was committed to making sure we were all safe during the storms and after the storms all while dealing with having cancer and even losing his own home from the storms.

This is why we would like to help Ben. He has been there for us so now we need to be there for him. Putting on a benefit is a huge undertaking and we need your help.

The benefit for Ben will be on Saturday, June 4th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Burton to raise money for medical expenses and will feature:

Ben Terry Fundraiser for medical expenses

* Food & Beverages for sale

* Children’s activities

* Silent & Live Auctions

* Live bands throughout the day

If you are someone you know who would like to donate an auction item, please contact Hal McMillin at 337-488-4848. or email me at mikesoileau@townsquaremedia.com.

We will announce the entertainment lineup soon but we wanted to give you a heads up to make plans to please attend this great benefit and help us help Ben.