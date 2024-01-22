There's a new scam floating around on Facebook that uses a link that looks valid but can lead to your account getting hacked, and it's on the rise across the country.

We often find several scams and bot accounts posting suspicious links all over Facebook. It's something that Facebook has tried to clamp down on but seemingly with little success. While there is a "Report Spam" feature for posts and comments, the more you report, the more that seem to crop up.

Get our free mobile app

But the new scam looks different than some of these others. For starters, it uses an emotional appeal and emojis in the text of the post.

I can't believe you're gone. I'm going to miss you R.I.P.

It's then followed up with a link that looks valid - it's got "https://www.facebook.com" at the beginning, making it appear legit. Most of these scam posts will use something like "https://www.facebo0k.com" and redirect you elsewhere. However, the link that appears in these posts will ultimately lead to your account getting hacked.

And it appears to be spreading on Facebook.

Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook loading...

How to Avoid Facebook Scams

To avoid scams and spam links on Facebook, users should adopt vigilant online practices. Firstly, be cautious of unsolicited friend requests and messages, especially from unknown or suspicious accounts. Verify the authenticity of unfamiliar profiles before engaging. Avoid clicking on links from unverified sources, and double-check URLs for legitimacy. Be wary of enticing offers or messages that seem too good to be true.

Regularly update privacy settings to control who can see your information. Enable two-factor authentication for an additional layer of security. Keep your antivirus software up to date to detect and prevent malware.

Educate yourself on common scam tactics, such as phishing schemes that imitate trusted entities. Report suspicious activity to Facebook, and use the platform's security features, like the "Report" and "Block" options.

Brazilian Court Temporarily Suspends Telegram App Amid Investigation Getty Images loading...

Staying informed, maintaining a healthy skepticism, and exercising caution when interacting with content or users can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to scams and spam links on Facebook.