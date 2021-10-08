Scary St. Martinville Apartment Fire Categorized As Large

Officials with the St. Martinville Fire Department are asking people to stay away from the Cypress Garden Apartments as there is a large structure fire.

Photo courtesy of St. Martinville Fire Department

Please stay away from the area as it is a safety issue due to the fire.

, Photo courtesy of St. Martinville Fire Department

First responders are on the scene to deal with the fire.

Photo courtesy of St. Martinville Fire Department

We will provide further details as they become available.

Photo courtesy of St. Martinville Fire Department

