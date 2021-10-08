Scary St. Martinville Apartment Fire Categorized As Large

Officials with the St. Martinville Fire Department are asking people to stay away from the Cypress Garden Apartments as there is a large structure fire.
Please stay away from the area as it is a safety issue due to the fire.
First responders are on the scene to deal with the fire.
We will provide further details as they become available.
