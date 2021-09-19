Scott Firefighters Bring Propane Leak Under Control

Around lunch time on Sunday, Scott firefighters and the Lafayette Hazmat Response Team worked on getting a propane leak under control as a vapor cloud emitting from a tank at a local business caused officials to close a couple of roads in the area.

According to a press release from the Scott Fire Department, the leak happened at a business in the 200 block of North Fieldspan Road as firefighters found vaporized propane coming from a 500-gallon tank utilized to fill forklift tanks. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says the two roads were shut down to minimize the chance of any sort of explosion.

Photo by Scott Fire Department

Fire investigators say the fill valve was left in the open position, which caused the vapor cloud.

Fortunately, emergency personnel brought the leak under control quickly and the roads were reopened.