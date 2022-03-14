Wrestling Legend Scott Hall Dead at 63

One of professional wrestling's legendary bad guys has died.

Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, was taken off life support today following complications from hip surgery. According to TMZ Sports, Hall reportedly suffered three heart attacks over the weekend while attempting to recover from the surgery in the hospital.

According to Hall's best friend and fellow wrestler Kevin Nash, he was told on Sunday that as soon as Scott's family was in place at the hospital, they would pull him off of life support. In this emotional Instagram post, Nash says "I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else."

Hall was an original founding member of NWO, one of the most popular and trailblazing wrestling factions in history. He along with Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan and Xpac ran the wrestling game in the 90s. They were one of the first wrestling groups that were popular, even though they were the "bad guys".

Hall carried his weight outside of the NWO. He was a 4x Intercontinental Champion, 2x United States Champion, and a 7x WCW Tag Team Champion. In recent years, he was known to mentor young wrestlers just getting started in the business. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Hall's bad guy alter-ego Razor Ramon has been referenced as the blueprint for heels (bad guys) in wrestling. He did it so effortlessly. As a wrestling fan, Scott Hall was a childhood hero of mine. He had his demons and struggles with drug addiction throughout his career, and he was very open and honest about it. I appreciated that when I got older. It's sad to see this happen to someone that seemed larger than life and invincible.

Here's one of my favorite promos from Scott during the WCW days in the 90s. I remember seeing this and being captivated by his charisma and ability to hold an audience in the palm of his hand. I'll miss you, bad guy. Thanks for the memories.