(Photo Courtesy of KATC)

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - Firefighters from the Scott Fire Department were called out at around 2 o'clock Monday morning to fight a blaze in the 100 block of Maywood Street.

The residential fire involved the whole home according to Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier. He adds the whole structure was fully engulfed with flames, but that the home was vacant.

Sonnier says that strong gusts of wind threatened a home next to the burning structure, and other firefighters from Carencro, Duson, and Lafayette helped get the fire under control.

Photo courtesy of Scott Fire Department
As firefighters from several trucks were working on the blaze they were able to bring the situation under control.

Sonnier says the home was completely destroyed by the flames. He says the home next door did sustain some heat damage from the flames.

Investigators will continue looking into was started the fire in the vacant home. Sonnier says thankfully no one was injured as they battled this fire.

