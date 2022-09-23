Former Saints coach Sean Payton seems to be enjoying his new gig on television.

He's brought insight to the FOX sports team, as well as opinions about coaches.

Despite his new stint in television, many believe it's only a brief segway until he's on an NFL sideline again.

Get our free mobile app

It's not a matter of is Payton will coach again, but rather when. Will it be next season?

Sean Payton Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images loading...

In a new podcast interview with Neworleans.Football, Payton provided clarity regarding his coaching future when he chatted with Saints insiders Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett.

Sean Payton - “I really enjoy what I’m doing right now. More than maybe then I thought. If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested. There’s no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams. If I felt like if it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. I said this over the weekend, this past weekend’s game vs. Tampa was the first time that I had a version of FOMO (fear of missing out). I was jealous of everyone that was there.”

Payton is clearly itching to coach again, but won't take a job unless it's the absolute right fit for him.

The entire interview by Underhill and Triplett is fantastic, as Payton opened up about a wide range of topics. It's definitely worth the listen.

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.