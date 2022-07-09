UPDATE: Valerie Ponseti, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, tells KPEL News “at this point I can confirm a possible suspect has been detained.”

But, there is no name being released at this time

—————————————-

A deputy with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is recovering after being shot on Saturday and law enforcement officials are looking for the person they believe pulled the trigger.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, his deputy was not on duty when he was shot; he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff Guidroz says some early details of the shooting were not accurate.

The reports that one of our deputies was shot due by a suspect who drove up to the deputy and opened fire was false.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Guidroz says a suspect has been identified and law enforcement is searching for him.

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was part of a road rage incident. It happened on I-49, north of Lafayette, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

"This is an ongoing case and no other details are being given," says Sheriff Guidroz.

