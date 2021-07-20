Get our free mobile app

Confession... Every time I watch a new hype video, especially Southeastern Conference football hype videos, I get goosebumps when I see LSU pop up. It's crazy because I didn't even go to LSU, but I'm just that 'Louisiana' proud!

If you haven't seen the first SEC Network hype video of the season, Luke Combs posted it yesterday to his Instagram account. I'm assuming he posted it to coincide with the first day of SEC Media Days going on right now in Hoover, Alabama. If you're not familiar with Luke Combs, he's only the hottest new country star to come out in years. However, I'm biased, because I'm a fan! The new hype video is set to his song 'South On Ya!' Give it a watch and tell us what you think!

Totally hot, right? I'm loving the cameos by Coach Orgeron, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, and starting quarterback candidate Max Johnson. Does the SEC Network know something we don't? Maybe they just didn't have enough time to include Myles Brennan and Garret Nussmeier? I mean, I guess they had to give each school equal time... even Kentucky! For the record, I could have done without the final scene with Nick Saban and the championship trophy. Just saying! Here's the video in a wider format from SEC Network's Twitter.

