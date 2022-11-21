Services Set for Church Point Police Officer Who Died Saturday

The Church Point Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers on Saturday, November 19.

According to Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux 34-year-old officer, Holden Lee Hare died in the early morning hours of Saturday at a Lafayette hospital. No cause of death has been given.

Officer Holden Lee Hare Photo courtesy of Church Point Police Department loading...

Hare began with the police department as a reserve officer and become a full-time officer in May of this year.

Dale Thibodeaux /Church Point Police Chief KATC via YouTube loading...

Thibodeaux had the following to say about Hare,

Officer hare was an asset to the police department and was loved and respected by all in the community. Officer Hare was very community oriented and would have given the shirt off his back to help anyone.

Thibodeaux says Hare leaves behind his wife, Officer Wendy Hare, his son Officer Hunter Hare and his daughter Hailey.

The funeral for Officer Hare will be held Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. with the procession down Main Street beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at Guidry's Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Point Church located at 800 South Main Street in Church Point.

Thibodeaux adds,

Officer Hare will be greatly missed and will leave an unfillable hole in the department that cannon be filled.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 14 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.