Sesame Street Makes A ‘Friends’ Theme Song Parody About Fathers

The Sesame Street gang got together to pay tribute to all the dads out there for this upcoming Father's Day.

I grew up watching Sesame Street in the 80s, so it was great to see a childhood staple of mine come out and show some love to the great dads out in the world.

Personally, I would've loved to have seen a cameo from Big Bird, Snuffy, and some of the OG cast members, but maybe that's asking too much.

I haven't watched Sesame Street since my daughter was a toddler, so around ten years ago. I don't think I ever remember seeing Elmo's dad before, but I was pleasantly surprised to see him rocking a goat tee.

I also like how they did the parody to the theme song from Friends. It's probably the best sitcom theme song ever in my book. It's upbeat and it's a great musical vehicle for an uplifting message.

I'm not going to lie, I may or may not have let a few tears loose at the end of the video. It closes with all the fathers and kids embracing and the kids are telling their dads that they love them. The final slide of the video is the perfect message to all the fathers out there working hard to be a great dad.

Check out Sesame Street's Friends parody below about fathers:

