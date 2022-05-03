Several Interesting Legalities Surrounding The Mailbox

As a kid, we'd often put things in our neighbor's mailboxes without giving it any thought. However, is it illegal to just put something in someone's mailbox?

For starters, it is illegal to put flyers or anything in someone's mailbox that does not have proper postage on it.

For example, politicians cannot just drop their flyers into your mailbox without proper postage.

You may ask now, can I legally put my neighbor's mail in their mailbox if it is accidentally dropped off in my mailbox? The answer is yes.

There is nothing wrong with returning someone's mail if you get it.

Study Shows Over Half Of Nation's Subprime Mortgages Came From CA Banks Getty Images loading...

Something else I found interesting about the legalities with mailboxes is that it is fine to decorate your mailboxes.

If you do, the decor on your mailbox should not interfere with the mail delivery person putting your mail in your mailbox.

According to USPS.Ccm, "No part of a mail receptacle may be used to deliver any matter not bearing postage, including items or matter placed upon, supported by, attached to, hung from, or inserted into a mail receptacle. Any mailable matter not bearing postage and found as described above is subject to the same postage as would be paid if it were carried by mail."

Something else you may not know about the mailbox is that is generally fine to look into someone else's mailbox.

Hear me out on this one, it is only ok to do so if you have the owner's permission. For example, if you are collecting their mail while they are away.

All in all, tampering with someone's mail or mailbox is a federal crime and can often result in serious fines or even prison time.

My suggestion to you is to avoid tinkering with anyone's mailbox. If you have permission to get someone's mail, do so, but respect them and not open it.

Remember, you don't own the mailbox, after you purchase it and have it up, it is now the property of the USPS.

These are some interesting facts about someone's mailbox and we should all be aware of such legalities.

Things Not Welcomed Into State of Louisiana