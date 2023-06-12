Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Northern Acadiana Parishes

ACADIANA, La. (KPEL News) - Severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening, according to a new weather alert put out by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon.

According to the alert, several parishes, including some in Acadiana, are at risk of storms that can produce damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

The alert follows reports this morning that such weather was possible throughout the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the Acadiana parishes under alert are Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry, and West Baton Rouge. The alert is active until 8 p.m. tonight.

But the threat is across the state, reaching as far north as Madison and Richland parishes and over toward Natchitoches Parish. That makes severe weather possible on every Interstate in Louisiana.

There are also Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in some of these same areas where the worst of the weather could be concentrated, according to NWS reporting.

Any remaining showers and storms, the NWS says, will "dissipate during the early evening hours leaving temperatures in the lower 70's to near 80 along the coast overnight." Louisiana will remain partly cloudy with some locations more to Acadiana's north "seeing a greater increase in cloud coverage while the night remains muggy."

Forecast for the Week

The KATC Weather Desk, meanwhile, is showing a warm, but calmer remainder of the week, though in the summer, some of these showers can pop up seemingly out of nowhere.

Credit: KATC Weather Desk Credit: KATC Weather Desk loading...

Today's rain throughout the state won't be providing much relief from the high temperatures. It's important to stay hydrated throughout the day when the temperatures are at their highest.