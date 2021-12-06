Severe Weather Threat Begins a Wet Work Week for Louisiana

While many communities along and south of the I-10 corridor celebrated the Christmas season with parades, pageants, and holiday events over the weekend, you certainly couldn't tell it was December by looking at the thermometer. Many reporting stations across the region recorded afternoon high temperatures that might be a little more in line with April or May instead of just three weeks away from Santa's scheduled arrival.

Usually, when things seem a little out of whack where temperature or the humidity is concerned we can usually count on Mother Nature making a significant correction. This week appears to be the week that most of South Louisiana will return to more seasonable temperatures and by tomorrow, you might be looking for your jacket instead of your sunscreen.

Here's what's going on.

weather.gov/lch

As you can see from that image from the National Weather Service Office out of Lake Charles a cold front will work its way through Louisiana during the day today. The overnight hours have already prompted a few sprinkles in South Louisiana but the bulk of the wet weather will come later this morning and especially into this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office is suggesting rainfall rates across the region will be anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch before showers and storms taper off later this evening. Tuesday you'll awaken to much cooler temperatures and a gusty northerly breeze.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Louisiana under some kind of threat for severe weather today.

spc.noaa.gov

As you can see in the graphic, the greatest threat appears to be from the Alexandria area northward. This would include Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe. Now, that doesn't mean cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge won't' have strong storms. In fact, that possibility can't be ruled out until the front passes completely through the area later today.

Now, don't go putting away your Christmas short pants and Santa Claus tank tops because by the end of the week, the afternoon high temperatures will once again be very close to 80 degrees. Oh, and I wouldn't stash the umbrella too far away from the front door or the car either. It does look as if we'll have a threat of at least a shower in the area every day this week.

Jeffery Tombaugh via YouTube

However, today and tonight, appear to be the times when we will most be under the gun for strong to severe storms. And if you're wondering when it might actually feel like Christmas weather around South Louisiana, right now the best guess we have is early next week when we could see temperatures drop into the upper 30s, but that's a long way off and we will simply have to watch it for you.