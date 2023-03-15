Almost all of Louisiana will be under the gun for strong to severe thunderstorms as the day unfolds on Thursday. Some of those storms will likely last into the evening and the early morning hours of Friday. As of now, it appears as though cities such as Shreveport, Bossier City, and Ruston will face the most likely threat of severe storms. Meanwhile, cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge will face a lesser threat of severe weather.

spc.noaa.gov spc.noaa.gov loading...

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center, as you can see in the graphic above, has placed the northwestern corner of the state at a slight risk of severe storms while residents along the I-10 corridor will be under a marginal threat for severe weather.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast from the Forecast Office in Lake Charles the worst of the weather will arrive in Lake Charles and Lafayette late in the day on Thursday. Forecasters say the greatest threat of showers and storms will occur after 10 pm on Thursday evening. The current forecast projection suggests the heaviest weather will move through around sunrise on Friday with lingering showers moving out of the area by lunchtime.

Eric Witsoe via Unsplash.com Eric Witsoe via Unsplash.com loading...

KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo appears to be in agreement with what the National Weather Service Forecasters are prognosticating. Below is a graphic from the GRAF Model run that Rob featured in a piece on the KATC website. As you can see, the timing, based on that one model solution, suggests Friday's ride to work and school could be a little bumpy.

rob perillo/katc.com rob perillo/katc.com loading...

South Louisiana's prime severe weather concern with this storm system will be damaging winds. Rainfall projections are at about one inch for most of the area. And despite the threat of strong storms this forecast actually has a positive side.

One, the rain should help "wash the air" and clear up some of the pollen. And two, the worst of the weather will be long gone by the time Friday night fun and weekend plans start to unfold.

2023 Patty in the Parc Lineup loading...

For those who have plans to attend Friday's Patty in the Parc event at Parc International the wet weather will not be an issue. By the time gates open for the event at 5:30, the rain should have moved well east of the area. However, those coming to enjoy the music of Jamie Bergeron, Rouge Krewe, and the Ying Yang Twins will want to wear something green that's warm.

Patrick Fore via Unsplash.com Patrick Fore via Unsplash.com loading...

Forecasters say temperatures on Friday night will reflect a nice winter chill as we celebrate St Patrick's Day. Temperatures should hover in the mid to low 40s but will be exacerbated by a strong gusty wind from the north which will certainly make it feel cooler to those who aren't bundled up.

Incidentally, Patty in the Parc tickets are still available online, you can purchase them here. Or you can purchase a ticket for Friday's event at any Lafayette area location of Legends.