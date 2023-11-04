Opelousas, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana law prohibits sex offenders from distributing treats on Halloween or any other holiday to children under the age of 18, under penalty of imprisonment for 6 months to 3 years. The law didn't stop one Opelousas man who was registered as a sex offender from participating in a church celebration with children in attendance on Halloween night. He even offered it to deputies who showed up!

Fortunately for parents, Louisiana has set up a site that allows them to see where registered sex offenders live. Parents can even sign up for confidential email alerts that allow them to be notified of any sex offenders who register in their neighborhood, city, or parish.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department was vigilant in their protection of children during trick or treating, and established a Sex Offender Unit to watch out for registrants who may be participating in the holiday illegally.

Deputies were notified that an offender may be involved at a church celebration, so they checked out the situation. When they arrived at the Opelousas church, 44-year-old Frederick Bias, Jr, their body cameras caught him walked out a room with a bowl of candy. He actually offered them a treat. The deputies read Bias his rights and brought him to the parish jail.

Frederick Bias Courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff Frederick Bias Courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff loading...

Bias was charged with:

Unlawful Presence of a Sex Offender

Distributing Candy / Gifts on Public Holidays by Sex Offenders

In March of 2007, Bias was convicted on one count of aggravated crimes against nature. The victim was under the age of 5 years old. Bias served 8 years at hard labor and was released in December of 2015. Upon his release, he was required to register as a sex offender living in Opelousas.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said:

Sex offender laws are in place to protect our children. This detail was a success, and I will continue to enforce these laws during the holiday season.