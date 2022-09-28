People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans

A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10.

Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap.

As you can see here, people were seen picking up boxes of shoes that were on the interstate, while traffic continued to flow through the city.

We don't know where the shoes came from or who may have dropped them, but these people who were at the scene didn't seem to bother risking their own safety for a few pairs of shoes that fell on the interstate.