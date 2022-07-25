Twitter is Going Crazy Over 2017 Sneaker Cleaning Trick—But Is it Fake?

Your kid's sneakers look like they've been through Armageddon. The sneakers that you've had for years are comfortable and broken in but look horrible. Buying the kid's new ones would cost a fortune and of course, you don't want to throw out your sweet-fitting old Converse tennis shoes now, would you? Make them look new again!

Classic white sneakers are the bomb. But after time and a good bit of wear and tear, those old faithfuls can look pretty bad.

Thanks to one tweet from @darlingh0ney back in 2017, to this day, people Googling "How to clean white tennis shoes" get her simple and amazing hack on how to bring white tennis shoes back to life.

In a side-by-side comparison, the picture shows the transformation. @darlingh0ney's tennis shoes went from looking like they were ready for a dumpster to store shelf condition.

Twitter users can't believe they are the same pair of shoes saying things like, "God obviously saw me googling how to clean white shoes today and sent this tweet my way", "I need someone to do this with my life" and "What kind of witchcraft".

Wow! Nice, wish people could do same to their relationships, fixing it instead of getting new ones. -Bravejay02 Teach me your ways. -@Madalynn_AMM

@sarahtraceyy says to rinse shoes, mix 1:1.5 of baking soda and detergent, scrub with a toothbrush, let sit for a while, rinse, put in washer, sprinkle with baby powder and put in the sun to dry.

But is that what she really did? Or has @sarahtraceyy been dishonest to people all over the world since 2017? Have people been scrubbing their white tennis shoes trying to achieve the impossible for years?

why are the dirty pair of converse grommet holes silver, but the 'clean' ones white? Methinks you just swapped out the insoles. -@monkeyNmuffin

Is she telling the truth? What do you think?