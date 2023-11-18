UPDATE

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - Scott, Louisiana, Police have released more information about a reported shooting and the arrest of a juvenile after the football game at Acadiana High Friday night.

Earlier information indicated that a gun had been discharged around the time of the football game, but Scott Police Chief Chad Leger emphasized that:

Neither the gun nor the juvenile that was arrested were in the stadium before, during or after the game. The juvenile arrested is not a student from Acadiana or Carencro but does attend a high school in another parish.

At 10:06 AM Saturday, Chief Leger released a statement about the incident. Leger says his officers responded to a call at about 9:50 PM Friday of "Aggravate Assault by Shooting" at the school. At the time, Scott Police was on security detail for the game and were faced with heavy traffic traveling into and out of the school parking lot.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies had also responded and flagged them down to let them know the crime scene was on the roadway next to the Acadiana High practice field.

As they canvassed the immediate area, the found three vehicles that had been hit by bullets and multiple shell casings on the road. The also located two witnesses and took one juvenile boy in for questioning.

They also talked to people around the scene and confirmed that no one had been injured.

As they widened their search, they found two handguns that matched the shell casings they had found in the area where the search began.

At the police station, they questioned the boy who admitted to shooting at another person he was arguing with in the parking lot because he believed that other person had pointed a gun at him.

No witnesses were able to confirm that the second person had, in fact, produced a firearm.

The juvenile, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

one count of possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone,

one count of illegal discharge of a firearm,

three counts of aggravated damage to property.

Chief Leger says they will continue to investigate the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY-- Saturday 9 AM

Social media is buzzing this morning about a possible shooting at the football game at Acadiana High Friday night in Scott, Louisiana.

KPEL News reached out to Scott Chief of Police Chad Leger who says there wasn't a shooting during or after the Acadiana High versus Carencro High football game, and no one was injured.

However, they are investigating the discharge of a firearm on campus after the game. Scott Police did take one person into custody for questioning.

Chief Leger assured us that he would release more information as soon as they complete their investigation.

The social media posts about a possible shooting began at about 10 o'clock Friday night. The video below, which appears to have been taken as the game was ending, was posted around midnight to the Acadiana Wreckin' Ram Facebook Facebook page. You'll notice the mood is celebratory and not at all panicked.

The Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams defeated the Carencro Golden Bears 14-7 in the second round of playoffs. Our sister station 103.3 The GOAT reports it was a hard-fought game that "came down to the wire."

The Rams will host Holy Cross next week in round 3.

We will update the information as soon as Chief Leger makes it available.