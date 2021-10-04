Shot Fired in Amelia Business; Morgan City Man Arrested

On Friday evening, a shooting at a local business on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia left a man injured and a suspect on the loose after driving away.

By midnight that day, the suspect - 33-year-old Codey Michael Smith of Morgan City - was found in Lafourche Parish, arrested, and transported to the St. Marty Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Fortunately for the man who was shot, his injury was not life-threatening.

mugshot from St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

Smith faces the following charges:

Attempted 1st-degree murder

Violation of a protective order

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Obstruction of justice

Smith's bond has been set at $245,000.00.

Who Else Spent the Weekend in the St. Mary Parish Jail?

Nearly all of the arrests made over the weekend were for driving offenses.

Jeremy Pollock, 22, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on October 1, 2021, at 7:00 am for a license plate light and no insurance. Pollock was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Jessica Deane, 30, Franklin, LA, was arrested on October 1, 2021, at 3:41 pm for hit and run and driving under suspension. Deane was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Juvenile Male, 15, Patterson, LA, was arrested on October 1, 2021, at 9:10 pm for hit and run. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Amber Brooke Fendley, 36, Berwick, LA, was arrested on October 1, 2021, at 5:58 pm on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of burglary-simple. Fendley was released on a $15,000 bond.

Darrell Wayne Bennett Jr., 38, Lake Charles, LA, was arrested on October 2, 2021, at 10:10 pm for maximum speed limit and driving under suspension. Bennett was released on a summons to appear on January 4, 2022.

Richard Pickney, 30, Walterboro, SC, was arrested on October 3, 2021, at 12:49 am for resisting arrest or officer. No bail has been set.

Luis Fernando Castillo Garcia, 24, Dallas, TX, was arrested on October 4, 2021, at 12:54 am for no driver’s license, driving while intoxicated, and careless operation. Garcia was released on a $3,250 bond.

