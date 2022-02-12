Shreveport Attorney Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Shreveport attorney needs to find a good defense attorney today. 68-year-old Brian D. Smith has been arrested on dozens of counts of possessing child pornography.

Facebook photo Facebook photo loading...

Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Smith’s home in Lakeside on Long Lake Subdivision in southeast Shreveport. Agents got a cyber tip which prompted the investigation. After a review of evidence seized, agents reportedly found more than 250 images of suspected child pornography.

Smith was arrested and booked on 252 counts of porn involving juveniles.

The Cyber Crime Unit and Shreveport Police assisted in this investigation.

Agents say many of the images involve children under the age of 13 which had been uploaded to a cloud server.

No bond has been set for Smith and he is currently being held in the Shreveport City Jail.

Smith most recently worked as an attorney with the law firm of Casten & Pearce in Shreveport, but his photo and biography have been removed from the law firms website.

Caddo Correctional Bookings for 2/4/22 Through 2/6/22 The following are individuals who were booked in to the Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of 2/4/22-2/6/22. Many of the inmates have not yet been to trial, and are considered innocent until proven guilty.