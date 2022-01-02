Shreveport Catholic Diocese Cancels 2022 Mardi Gras Mass

Get our free mobile app

The Catholic Diocese of Shreveport have announced that some heavy COVID-19 restrictions are coming back into place. But its not just restrictions, the church is also canceling events. In particular, events related to this year's Mardi Gras celebrations.

KTBS reports that the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport has brought back their mask mandate, effective immediately. The mandate will go "until further notice". Unlike some other recent mask mandates, this mandate does not make any distinction when it comes to the quality of masks.

But perhaps bigger than the mask mandate for the church, is the cancelations of all gatherings. The report says this includes all receptions and gatherings, which includes Mardi Gras Mass that had been scheduled for January 8th, 2022.

KTBS says the mandates and cancelations come from Bishop Francis Malone, and is in place for all church parishes in the Diocese of Shreveport until further notice. There was no indication of what metrics were used to create the mandate, or what metrics will be viewed to lift them.

As of January 1, 2022 the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths in Caddo Parish was a 0.14 deaths per day. That rolling average has remained below 1 death per day since November 21st, 2021.

In Bossier Parish, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths is also at 0.14 as of January 1st. Bossier's average has remained below 1 death per day since September of 2021.

