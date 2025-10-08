SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly took inappropriate photos of a woman without her consent in a store over the weekend.

According to authorities, on Sunday, around 1 pm, a man followed a female customer around a store and captured photos up her dress by crouching down on the ground.

Investigators say the man followed her from aisle to aisle before filming her. Eventually, the woman noticed and alerted employees. That's when the staff reviewed their security footage and immediately called the police.

Caught on Camera While Taking Photos

The victim wasn't the only one having her picture taken; the suspect was also caught on camera recording the woman on the store's security camera.

The Shreveport Police Department shared the surveillence photos on their Facebook page in hopes that residents may recongize him.

“Time for your photoshoot at the city jail!” SPD wrote in their post, adding humor to an otherwise unsettling situation. The department captioned the update with the bold title, “Smile for the Camera, Creep".

Help Identify The Suspect

The Shreveport Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the individual involved in the incident to call 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

