Here is How to Protect Your Dog From the Louisiana Heatwave

My Dog Doesn't Care What the Temperature is Outside.

My dog Olive is stoked to go outside and wants to run to her pee spot like there's a competition. Her energy is second to none, but her love of the outside world concerns me because of the heat.

Whenever we get back to the apartment we both layout on the kitchen floor because the heat is real. Why is it so hot already? It's not even August yet.

Heat exhaustion in dogs can lead to some serious and potentially fatal conditions.

How can you tell if your dog is suffering from a heat stroke? An early sign can be as simple as your dog not turning to look at you when you call them over. What should you do? Immediately move your dog to a cooler area, either indoors where there is air conditioning, my dog and I hung out on the kitchen floor, or you can take your dog under the shade under a fan.

The Humane Society of the United States lists off potential heatstroke signs like:

glazed eyes

weakness

diarrhea

vomiting

excessive drooling

a rapid heart rate

dizziness or lack of coordination

fever

lethargy

loss of consciousness

Remember to limit your dog's exercise and always check the asphalt, burnt paws are a serious issue that a lot of owners overlook.

