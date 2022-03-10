Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man

Louisiana State Police officials are hoping the public can help them find a missing Walker man.

State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Hubert Neucere. State Police report that Neucere's truck was last seen at around 5:30 this morning at the intersection of Airline Highway (that's US Highway 61) and Prescott Road which is in Baton Rouge.

Family informed officials that Neucere has a medical condition that can impact his abilities when it comes to making decisions. It was around 6:30 this morning that Neucere was discovered missing from his home on Milton Road in Livingston Parish.

Hubert Neucere's Truck Louisiana State Police loading...

They say he drives a 206 GMC Canyon truck with a Louisiana license plate. The number on the plate is Y131106. It's a maroon colored truck.

According to officials Neucere could be waring jeans along with a red shirt and his cowboy hat and boots.

He is described as a white male who is five feet, five inches tall weighing about 190 pounds. According to what officials have determined the man didn't take any of his medication this morning.

If you see him or the truck, please contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1. You also have the option of simply dialing 911.

