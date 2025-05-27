Simple Tips to Keep Termite Swarms Away in Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Termite season in Louisiana begins mid May through June. Hundreds of thousands of Formosan subterranean termites are swarming around The Bayou State looking to spread their colonies.

There are some simple things you can do at your home to give you a fighting chance in keeping these termite swarms away.

One of these tips can actually save you a few extra bucks.

Termites Swarming Street Light

Tips To Keep Termite Swarms Away

Termite swarms, or termite "swarmers" are here in Louisiana.

Take a look at your street lights at night and you'll see them.

Formosan subterranean termites are an invasive and the most destructive termite in Louisiana, found in 42 of the 64 Parishes.

Part of what makes Formosan termites so destructive is their massive numbers.

From lsuagcenter.com -

The Formosan subterranean termites pose a greater threat than the native species, because they form larger colonies, are more aggressive, and build above-ground carton nests. A Formosan subterranean termite colony can have millions of individuals and cause more damage in less time.

Termite Crawling On The Outside Of A House

So, what can you do to help your home avoid the termite swarm over the next few weeks?

First, contact a professional to help protect your home from termites.

After that, the LSU Agriculture Center has some simple tips to keep termite swarms away.

1. Remove all wood, cardboard, and other cellulose-containing materials from around or under your home.

2. Fix dripping outdoor faucets and repair any leaks in your roof or pipes.

3. Keep outdoor lights off at night in May and June to avoid attracting swarmers.

4. Keep any mulch 8 to 12 inches away from the foundation around your home.

5. Slope the landscaping so that water drains away from your home.

Keep those outdoor lights off! Not only will you stop attracting termite swarms, but you'll save a little on you electric bill.

Read more at lsuagcenter.com.