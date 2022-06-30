Small Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Mamou [PHOTOS]

A number of photos have surfaced on Facebook Thursday morning showing what appears to be a funnel cloud.

The photos are coming in from the area just north of Mamou.

One person reports seeing debris flying around on the ground, but as of now, we have not received any reports of damage in the area.

Some who were in the area report that the funnel cloud did go back up into the sky, thus it did not stay on the ground for long, if at all.

Rain chances are increasing as we move closer to the weekend and some storms may produce quite a bit of rain in the days ahead.

