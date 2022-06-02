It's hard to believe but the legendary movie Smokey & The Bandit turns 45 years old today. That's right, the iconic movie was released 45 years ago today.

The movie stars Burt Reynolds as the Bandit, Jackie Gleason as Sheriff Bufford T. justice, Jerry Reed as the Snowman, and Sally Fields. Have you ever seen the movie?

The story of the movie is that the Bandit is challenged by a couple of rich guys to bootleg Coors beer across the country and he has to get there in a certain amount of time to get paid a ton of money.

Here is the movie trailer that will set up the movie.

So they load an 18-wheeler full of beer and try and drive as fast as they can to make it across the country in a short amount of time.

The one-liners in the movie are classic. Check out some of our favorites.

How funny is that? If you have never seen the movie, then do yourself a favor and watch it! It's hilarious.

The movie also had a couple of sequels. there was Smokey and the Bandit II and then Smokey and The Bandit 3. The third installment didn't have Burt Reynolds in the movie. The original movie was and always will be the best of the franchise.

So make plans to sit down soon and watch it.