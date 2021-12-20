SNL Takes Aim at Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet on ‘Weekend Update’

Embattled Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet's video scandal has gone to another level of national scrutiny. The show 'Saturday Night Live' featured the local judge in their "Weekend Update" and you can check out the clip here.

Twitter via NBCSNL

'Saturday Night Live' looked very different this past weekend. Shortly before the show was set to air, show creator Lorne Michaels announced that there will be no live audience, a limited cast, and no musical guest out of precaution for the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Paul Rudd was the host and while there was little cast on the set, some big celebrities stopped by to help out. Tina Fey was with Tom Hanks, who ironically enough was the first celebrity to publicly say he contracted COVID last year, and the two tried to ease awkward tensions at 30 Rock in an eerily silent studio.

Twitter via NBCSNL

Michael Che and Tina Fey did the "Weekend Update" while Paul Rudd, Kenan Thompson, and Tom Hanks watched. This is the moment where Lafayette was mentioned in regards to Michelle Odinet's scandal.

Here is the video. Skip to the 2:14 mark.

Odinet's video scandal has reached CNN, MSNBC, BBC World News, CBS News, New York Times and many other national and global outlets.

On Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended Odient and appointed a retired judge from Opelousas as the interim.

Odinet's scandal is calling into question her past case judgements as well as her work when she was a prosecutor in Lafayette Parish, sparking many conversations on Twitter on the potential bias shown by Odinet.

'SNL' taking aim at Odinet feels surreal. Even if it was for a twenty second joke, it was still seen by millions. The amount of media coverage she is getting is astounding, meaning Lafayette has a spotlight shining on us for a bad reason. We will keep tabs on this story with every wild turn it takes.