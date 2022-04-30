Saturday Night Live Skits About Louisiana [Videos]

Throughout the years, Saturday Night Live has produced quite a few skits about Louisiana. In case you forgot about any of them, here's a look back at all of the Louisiana Saturday Night Live skits that we could find...

Louisiana Saturday Night Live Skits

One of the most endearing traits of Louisianians is our sense of humor. We routinely poke fun at ourselves, and we're really good at it.

However, sometimes we tend to get our feathers ruffled when outsiders have a little fun at our expense. Folks outside of Louisiana usually don't understand anything about us, and as a result, wind up exploiting stereotypes we're not too happy about.

It's kind of like how you can make fun of your brother all you want, but if someone outside of your family does it, thems fightin' words.

Saturday Night Live has turned its humorous magnifying glass on the Pelican State quite a few times throughout its run.

Let's have a laugh and look back at some of these skits poking fun at Louisiana through the years.

If we missed any, please let us know!

Bayou Benny’s Liberal Lagniappe - Saturday Night Live

New Orleans Vacation - Saturday Night Live



Maine Justice with Jamie Foxx - Saturday Night Live



Cajun Man - Saturday Night Live



Maine Justice - Saturday Night Live



Facebook Hearings John Kennedy - Saturday Night Live

Cajun Man: March Madness Picks - Saturday Night Live

Anal Retentive Chef: Cajun Style - Saturday Night Live

Kitchen Staff - Saturday Night Live