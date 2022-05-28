Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Once Turned Down $2 Million from Michael Jordan

In a recent interview, world-renowned rapper 'Snoop Dogg' told a story about how he once turned down a $2 Million DJ-gig for a Michael Jordan party. The reasoning for why the artist turned down the money further explains why he is who he is.

'Snoop Dogg' has got to be one of the most well-known musical artists across the entire globe. His tenure in the rap-game combined with her versatility has made him a household name.

The respect for the artist's talent has been delved out for decades at this point, but apparently there was a moment in Snoop's career where he had to turn away one of the biggest sports figures to ever live.

Enter Michael Jordan - the greatest to ever grace the hardwood. This basketball phenom changed the way athletes are seen in the public's eye. To this day, Jordan's shoes and other merchandise sell like crazy even though he hasn't played a professional basketball game in nearly two-decades.

But through all of those riches, Jordan still could not nab the ever-popular 'Snoop Dogg' for a party - even offering $2 Million for the DJ set.

Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Turned Down $2 Million from Michael Jordan

See the clip for yourself shared by @djcity on Instagram below.

Snoop says that it was one of the craziest deals that he ever turned down. The refusal even cost him the opportunity to meet Michael Jordan - even though he really wants to meet him.

'Snoop Dogg' had an explanation for turning down the $2 Million DJ gig and it pretty much came down to him being busy. Yes, Snoop was so wrapped up in other responsibilities that he couldn't pop up to play music at Michael Jordan's party for a few hours.

Let's hope that 'Snoop Dogg' can soon get his chance to meet the great Michael Jordan. I'm sure Jordan might be curious as to why the rapper turned down his offer too!