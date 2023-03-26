JACKSON, Miss. (KPEL News) - A meteorologist at a Mississippi television station hasn't been on the air in weeks after quoting a popular but racially-tinged quote from rap artist Snoop Dogg earlier this month.

Barbie Bassett, chief meteorologist at WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi, reportedly made the comment during a live broadcast in reference to a story about the rapper's latest business venture, Snoop Cali Blanc, the fourth wine Cali Wine Collection. According to reports, she quoted Snoop Dogg's famous "Fo shizzle" line, which ends with a reference to a derogatory racial term.

According to Dictionary.com, that line "is a slang way to say “for sure, my friend.” It was popularized as a catchphrase of the rapper Snoop Dogg and is meant as a playful way to express affirmation." However, there are some who say the phrase in full could be seen as racially insensitive.

Snoop Dogg has long used the line, which has become his personal brand over time.

It is not the first time Bassett has gotten in trouble with problematic comments. According to the Clarion-Ledger, a newspaper in Jackson, she had to apologize for a comment back in 2022.

Bassett was reprimanded in October of 2022 for insensitive comments. On that occasion, she released a statement apologizing for the comment. “Last Friday on our newscast ‘Today at 11’, I used a term that was offensive to many in our audience and to my coworkers here at WLBT. Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe," Bassett said at the time. "Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people. I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

You can see the full video clip of Bassett's most recent comments here.

Bassett has been silent on social media since March 8, 2023, and currently, there is no reference to WLBT on any of her social media pages.

