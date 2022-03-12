Snow Blankets Most of North Louisiana to Start Weekend [VIDEO]

Much of north Louisiana looked like a Winter Wonderland early Saturday morning.

A strong cold front has pushed through much of the country and now parts of north Louisiana are covered in snow.

Yes, it has snowed in Louisiana in the month of March. How crazy?

Many in north Louisiana woke up to a beautiful scenery on Saturday morning as snow blanketed trees and much of the ground.

As for south Louisiana, well we are just having to deal with strong winds and a windchill that could drop into the 20s by early Sunday morning.

Is this the last strong cold front of the season? Well, that remains to be seen, but until then, check these beautiful photos from north Louisiana.

Too bad we didn't get to witness any of this here in Acadiana.

Here's a video of the snowfall from late Friday night. Yes, it was coming down pretty good for quite some time.

Want more snow pics from Louisiana? Check out these below. What a beautiful sight.

