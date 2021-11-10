Family members of Tommie McGlothen along with social justice protesters from around the region are kicked out of the Shreveport City Council meeting after they began shouting at the council. This brought the meeting to an abrupt end.

These protesters are calling for the firing of the officers allegedly involved in the death of McGlothen while in police custody.

After being escorted out of the meeting, the protesters continued to voice their issues with SPD.



Tommie McGlothen III, McGlothen’s son tells KSLA “We demand the firing of those officers. That was the purpose of why we were here today. They still have their job after what the community has seen and what the family has seen.”

Protesters along with the McGlothen family are urging Police Chief Wayne Smith to fire officers Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson.

Dash cam video shows the 2020 interaction with McGlothen. He was repeatedly hit by the officers while he was taken into custody and left unattended in the back seat of a patrol car for several minutes.

The officers are due to go on trial on December 13 on several charges including negligent homicide.

During the Tuesday evening protest, you can hear members of the group repeatedly shout "We want the Chief, we want Wayne Smith. If we don't get no justice, there will be no peace."

Family members also want the Justice Department to conduct a full investigation of the Shreveport Police Department.

What Jobs Are Up for Grabs at Shreveport's Amazon Plant?

20 Highest Paying Jobs in Louisiana