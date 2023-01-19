This is a must-see.

An 11-year-old boy broke down in tears when he saw his mother in her wedding dress, and now the internet can't get enough of this emotional moment.

The bride and her son had their "first look" and because the young boy was so happy for his mother, he broke down in tears.

He even noted in the viral video below that he was crying because he was so happy for her, and the moment was all caught on camera by a make-up artist.

The "first look" is always a private moment between loved ones and it allows each to see the other before the "big day".

Enjoy this great moment and I'd encourage you to share this emotional moment with others on social media.

It doesn't really get much better than this.