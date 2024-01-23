South Louisiana Could Be Hit by Up to 10 Inches of Rain, Flooding

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Updated weather forecasts show that intense, frequent rain between Tuesday evening and Thursday could be problematic for certain areas of south Louisiana. Local meteorologists are warning that parts of Acadiana could see as much as 10 inches of rain as a result.

KATC meteorologist Rob Perillo said in a Tuesday evening Facebook post that "it's going to pour several times between tonight and Thursday morning with localized flooding possible at any time."

There's a risk of "excessive rainfall Wednesday for the entire state," Perillo explained, pointing out that some models show about 4-8 inches throughout Acadiana, and some isolated spots could see as much as 10 inches.

Excessive rainfall could lead to problems for local students and commuters.

In the past, heavy rains and severe storms have forced school closures, as school officials don't want to risk students and school buses being on the road during heavy rain, nor do they want students stranded at school for hours on end because rain has cut off the roads.

That has often led to announcements the night before heavy rains, as schools have built-in days they can afford to miss due to extreme weather conditions.

With frequent rain expected throughout the day on Wednesday, school officials are undoubtedly considering the option now, though no school systems have made any announcements.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued some warnings ahead of the severe weather.

There is a flood watch in effect for the following parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Lafayette, Northern Acadia, Northern Calcasieu, Northern Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Southern Acadia, Southern Calcasieu, Southern Jefferson Davis, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin and Vernon.

The warning also includes parts of southeast Texas, including the following areas: Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler.

There is also an active flood warning along the Vermilion River in Lafayette, at the Surrey Street Gage.

